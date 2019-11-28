Cowboys' Amari Cooper to Undergo X-Ray on Knee Injury Suffered vs. Bills

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper suffered an apparent knee injury in Thursday's 26-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Cooper told reporters after the game he will get an X-ray on his knee Friday.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation for the Cowboys since they acquired him in a trade last season. In nine games with Dallas in 2018, he caught 53 passes for 725 yards and six scores, revitalizing the team's pass offense and helping to fuel a playoff push.

Before acquiring Cooper, the Cowboys were 3-4 heading into their bye week. After his addition, the team went 7-2, won the NFC East and won its wild-card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Cooper has continued to thrive in Dallas this season, catching 56 passes for 886 yards and seven scores entering Thursday. He's Dak Prescott's top target and has emerged as one of the NFL's most productive wideouts.

But injuries have become a storyline. Cooper suffered a quadriceps injury in a Week 5 loss against the Green Bay Packers, though he remained in that game. A week later in a loss to the New York Jets, however, he pulled himself from the contest after playing just one series.

That injury didn't cost him any games beyond that, though his latest setback is a concern for Dallas.

Should Cooper's availability for Week 14 against the Chicago Bears be in doubt, Michael Gallup will be Prescott's top option out wide, while Randall Cobb and Tavon Austin could see their roles expand. Veteran tight end Jason Witten may also see additional targets.