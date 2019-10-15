Saints CB PJ Williams Suspended 2 Games for Substance Abuse Violation

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams has been suspended for the team's next two games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Field Yates of ESPN first reported the suspension.

The 26-year-old had started five of the team's first six games this season, often covering the slot. While Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple handle the majority of work on the perimeter, Williams has still played a major role while playing 80.1 percent of defensive snaps in 2019, per Pro Football Reference.

Since the start of the 2017 season, Williams had only missed one game.

In that time, the cornerback has showed he can defend the pass and the run, finishing seventh on the team with 53 tackles in 2018. He also has one sack this year and nearly had another one Sunday except it was called back due to a penalty.

However, the latest suspension will keep him out for the upcoming games against the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals, which is followed by a Week 9 bye.

He can return for the Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Though the Saints defense has played well as of late with just 13.3 points per game allowed over the last three weeks, losing Williams could be a setback.

Patrick Robinson could see a bigger role defensively while Williams is out.