Italy Crush Liechtenstein in Euro 2020 Qualifier After 2nd-Half Scoring Spree

STEFAN WERMUTH/Getty Images

Italy cruised to a 5-0 win over Liechtenstein on Tuesday to maintain their 100 per cent record in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Roberto Mancini's side had already sealed top spot in Group J and picked up their eighth win thanks to goals from Federico Bernardeschi, Andrea Belotti, Alessio Romagnoli and Stephan El Shaarawy.



The visitors opened the scoring with less than two minutes on the clock when Bernardeschi hammered home the opening goal from a Cristiano Biraghi cross.

Italy had to wait until the 70th minute to double their lead. Belotti directed a powerful header past goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel from a Vincenzo Grifo corner.

Romagnoli nodded home the third from substitute El Shaarawy's free-kick, and the Shanghai Shenhua forward then prodded home the fourth after being teed up by Bryan Cristante.

Belotti grabbed his second of the night in stoppage time with another header to wrap up a comfortable win for the visitors.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini opted to rotate his side and made 10 changes with qualification for next year's tournament already assured.

Midfielder Marco Verratti was the only man to keep his place in the starting XI and captained an inexperienced team including Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Grifo, Cristante and Nicolo Zaniolo:

A lively start to the match saw Liechtenstein carve out a chance in the opening minute. Dennis Salanovic got in behind Di Lorenzo and went for goal but his effort was blocked by goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

Italy then went straight down the other end and opened the scoring. Biraghi was played in by Belotti, who was fouled but play was allowed to continue, and the left-back squared for an unmarked Bernardeschi to smash a powerful effort past the goalkeeper from inside the penalty area:

The early goal suggested it could be a tough night for the hosts, but Italy failed to extend their lead in the first half and Liechtenstein had chances to level. Salanovic was the brightest player on the pitch in the opening 45 minutes and twice forced Sirigu into good saves.

The Italy goalkeeper was almost embarrassed just before half-time after rushing off his line and misjudging a tackle. However, a poor touch from Robin Gubser allowed Sirigu to grab the ball and prevent the midfielder equalising.

The Azzurri appeared more determined after the break and went close early on through Belotti. The Torino striker was picked out in the box but fired a good chance wide and then put another effort into the side-netting minutes later.

Yet Liechtenstein continued to provide a threat on the counter-attack. The lively Salanovic raced forward and curled a shot that tested Sirigu.

Italy's superior quality began to show in the closing stages as they added some gloss to the scoreline and ran out comfortable winners with four goals in the final 20 minutes.

Belotti powered a header across goal and into the net from Grifo's corner from the right, before El Shaarawy picked out Romagnoli to head home the third seven minutes later.

El Shaarawy forced Buchel into another fine save with a fizzing shot that the goalkeeper managed to tip over the crossbar, but did manage to get on the scoresheet after being played in by Cristante.

Belotti wrapped up the win by heading home the fifth from Di Lorenzo's cross, as Italy equalled their record of nine straight wins in all competitions, per Opta.

What's Next?

Both teams wrap up their Euro 2020 campaigns during the next international break in November. Italy will play Bosnia and Herzegovina and Armenia, while Liechtenstein are scheduled to face Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina.