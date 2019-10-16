Report: Lakers Player Lost $1M Endorsement Contract over Daryl Morey China Tweet

Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

The NBA's ongoing drama with China has come at a significant financial cost to an unnamed Los Angeles Lakers player.



ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported a member of the Lakers lost a $1 million endorsement deal as a result of the firestorm that started with Daryl Morey's tweet in support of pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong.

The fallout from the tweet initially started with the Houston Rockets, with the Chinese Basketball Association and various commercial partners suspending their partnerships with the team. Some Nike stores in China stopped selling Rockets apparel and merchandise as well.

The issue soon extended to the NBA at large as several Chinese companies put their partnerships with the league on hold.

Lakers star LeBron James broke his silence Monday, telling reporters he thought Rockets general manager Morey "wasn't educated on the situation at hand and he spoke" before considering the possible repercussions of his tweet, per the Washington Post's Ben Golliver:

James clarified his statement on Twitter and said he was referring to the impact felt for NBA players and officials:

ESPN's Rachel Nichols reported NBA Commissioner Adam Silver met with players from the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets in China: "During the meeting with the players, sources said, Silver was directly asked whether anything would happen to Morey, as several players said they believed that if a player had cost the NBA millions of dollars because of a tweet, there would be repercussions."

Silver previously said in a statement he respected the delicacy of the Hong Kong issue for Chinese people, but the league wasn't going to punish anybody who voiced an opinion on the matter.

Although Morey didn't receive a formal fine or suspension, his position may now be untenable in Houston:

James alluded to the heat players could receive despite largely being bystanders as the story unfolded. Now, someone on the Lakers roster is a firm example of that, and it's possible he won't be the last.