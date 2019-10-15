Kevin Durant: 'Who the F--k Wants to Look at Graphs While Having a Hoop Convo?'

Jeyhoun Allebaugh/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has no interest in letting advanced analytics bog down a conversation about hoops.

On Tuesday, Matt Moore of the Action Network decided to start a conversation about shot efficiency:

Durant took notice and gave his thoughts:

And away they went:

Eventually, Moore decided to try to make his case by using a graph to explain the numbers:

However, Durant wasn't having that (Warning: Tweet contains profanity):

There's a time and place for advanced numbers, and this was apparently not one of them.