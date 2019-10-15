Kevin Durant: 'Who the F--k Wants to Look at Graphs While Having a Hoop Convo?'October 15, 2019
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has no interest in letting advanced analytics bog down a conversation about hoops.
On Tuesday, Matt Moore of the Action Network decided to start a conversation about shot efficiency:
Durant took notice and gave his thoughts:
And away they went:
Eventually, Moore decided to try to make his case by using a graph to explain the numbers:
Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball
@KDTrey5 So there’s this data point, and this isn’t some complicated metric, but it shows how players have shot mid-range over time. Even when they took more mid-range shots, they shot basically the same percentage. https://t.co/NLuWf5aUJC It just hasn’t really changed.
However, Durant wasn't having that (Warning: Tweet contains profanity):
There's a time and place for advanced numbers, and this was apparently not one of them.
Ranking the NBA's Top 15 SGs ✍️
See where our writer ranked Caris LeVert ⬇️