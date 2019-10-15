Kevin Durant: 'Who the F--k Wants to Look at Graphs While Having a Hoop Convo?'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2019

BROOKLYN, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: A behind the scenes photo of Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets posing for a portrait at Media Day on September 27, 2019 at HSS Training Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jeyhoun Allebaugh/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeyhoun Allebaugh/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has no interest in letting advanced analytics bog down a conversation about hoops.

On Tuesday, Matt Moore of the Action Network decided to start a conversation about shot efficiency:

Durant took notice and gave his thoughts:

And away they went:

Eventually, Moore decided to try to make his case by using a graph to explain the numbers:

However, Durant wasn't having that (Warning: Tweet contains profanity):

There's a time and place for advanced numbers, and this was apparently not one of them.

Related

    Ranking the NBA's Top 15 SGs ✍️

    See where our writer ranked Caris LeVert ⬇️

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Ranking the NBA's Top 15 SGs ✍️

    See where our writer ranked Caris LeVert ⬇️

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting the NBA's Scorers This Season 🔮

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Predicting the NBA's Scorers This Season 🔮

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Joe Tsai: Think Digital in Thinking About New Revenue for Nets

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Joe Tsai: Think Digital in Thinking About New Revenue for Nets

    NetsDaily
    via NetsDaily

    Areas Where Zion Could Struggle 😬

    Despite what people say, Williamson isn't perfect...yet

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Areas Where Zion Could Struggle 😬

    Despite what people say, Williamson isn't perfect...yet

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report