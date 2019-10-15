Tiger Woods Announces 1st Memoir 'Back': 'This Book Is My Definitive Story'

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he is writing a memoir entitled Back, which will be the first ever released regarding the legendary golfer's life and career.

According to ESPN's Bob Harig, Woods issued a statement regarding the project:

"I've been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong. This book is my definitive story. It's in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what's happened in my life.

"I've been working at it steadily, and I'm looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read."

"Back" is a seemingly perfect title for the memoir given how far Woods has come in the wake of four back surgeries from 2014 through 2017. It was widely believed that he would never be able to return to the top of the sport. Tiger proved the naysayers wrong, though, with huge victories in 2018 and 2019.

Tiger won the Tour Championship last year, marking his first win since 2013. Then, the 43-year-old won this year's Masters Tournament, making him a five-time Masters winner and a 15-time major champion. That was Woods' first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open.

Woods fell off after his Masters victory and later underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, but his return to the pinnacle of golf has been an all-time great comeback regardless.

Tiger will look to write another chapter in his return to prominence later this month when he takes part in the Zozo Championship in Japan.