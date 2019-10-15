Hong Kong Protestors Burn LeBron James Jersey After His Daryl Morey Comments

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

LeBron James' comments Monday regarding Daryl Morey did not sit well with protestors in Hong Kong.

A day after James said the Houston Rockets general manager "wasn't educated on the situation at hand" when Morey tweeted a message in support of the Hong Kong protestors, those same protestors took to burning the Los Angeles Lakers star's jersey in the streets while chanting support for Morey, according to the Associated Press.

