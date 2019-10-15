Hong Kong Protestors Burn LeBron James Jersey After His Daryl Morey Comments

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2019

Demonstrators set a Lebron James jersey on fire during a rally at the Southorn Playground in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Protesters in Hong Kong have thrown basketballs at a photo of LeBron James and chanted their anger about comments the Los Angeles Lakers star made about free speech during a rally in support of NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, whose tweet in support of the Hong Kong protests touched off a firestorm of controversy in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

LeBron James' comments Monday regarding Daryl Morey did not sit well with protestors in Hong Kong. 

A day after James said the Houston Rockets general manager "wasn't educated on the situation at hand" when Morey tweeted a message in support of the Hong Kong protestors, those same protestors took to burning the Los Angeles Lakers star's jersey in the streets while chanting support for Morey, according to the Associated Press.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

