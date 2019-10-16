Raiders OT Trent Brown Sued for Domestic Violence

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

A woman filed a civil lawsuit against Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown in a California court Monday, alleging that he physically assaulted her on multiple occasions.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Diorra Marzette-Sanders alleged that Brown "slapped [her] across the face leaving her mouth bloody and her face bruised," that he left her "bruised, bloodied and battered" on numerous occasions and that he told her he would "shoot yo ass in the f--king head."

Brown is in the midst of his first season with the Raiders after signing a four-year, $66 million contract during the offseason.

In addition to the aforementioned accusations, Marzette-Sanders alleged that Brown "grabbed her face and covered her mouth while choking her out until she couldn't breathe" in March 2019 and "grabbed [her] arm, took her into a room, locked the door, slapped her across the face and punched her in the ribs" in April 2019 while vacationing in Hawaii.

Also, Brown allegedly slapped Marzette-Sanders in the face in June 2019, which resulted in police being called and a police report being filed.

The 26-year-old Brown entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick out of Florida in 2015. He spent three years with the San Francisco 49ers to start his career before getting traded to the New England Patriots and winning a Super Bowl with the Pats in his only season with the team.

Brown has appeared in 52 games and made 49 starts during his five-year NFL career, and he also started all three games for New England during its Super Bowl run last season.

Brown is Oakland's starting right tackle, and he is part of one of the NFL's most expensive and highly touted offensive lines along with Kolton Miller, Richie Incognito, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson.