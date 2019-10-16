WWE 2K20: Details on Top Modes, New Gameplay Options and Superstars

WWE

Like any entry in the series, WWE 2K20 strives for some major innovation while also breathing life into the game modes and systems that fans have become familiar with over the years.

On the familiar side, 2K Showcase mode is back and places cover star Becky Lynch right in the middle of the fray. She's joined by the other Four Horsewomen (Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks) for an in-depth look at the Women's Evolution.

For fans of the series who loved these cinematic, behind-the-scenes looks at things such as Daniel Bryan's historic run to the top of the ladder, this is nothing but good news. This year's offering serves up 15 classic matches and plenty of unlocks and deep dives into the characters. The game's official website has listed the moments included.

On a newish and familiar front, the 2K Towers mode that made a big debut and impact a year ago also returns. The fighting game-inspired mode features Lynch's cover star, Roman Reigns, in a massive role and once again figures to function as a big point of replayability.

In Reigns' tower specifically, players will get to work through some of the biggest moments of his career. Generally speaking, each individual tower offers gauntlet-style challenges with different modifiers meant to keep the gameplay fresh while doling out rewards.

MyCAREER also makes a return and seems willing to roll the dice on the story front, drawing inspiration from the NBA 2K series to place players in control of fictional characters Red and Tre. If it's anything like its NBA counterpart, the mode should feature a lengthy campaign with interesting characters, if nothing else.

Totally new this year from a game-mode perspective is WWE 2K20 Originals. To keep it basic, these are four content packs with different themes aimed at keeping a steady flow of content coming into the game and mixing things up.

The first, Bump in The Night, centers on Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend" and offers up new arenas, creation parts, alternate characters and 2K Towers and a Showcase. It's a meaty first addition to the base game available to those who pre-order.

On the gameplay options front, the new control scheme is the biggest talking point. Matt Fowler of IGN.com explained: "For example: 'Y' is now for blocking/reversals while RT is utilized for Paybacks. Finishers and Signature Moves now involve hitting A + X. Also, Object Interaction and Climbing are separate buttons now. You get the idea. This will irk some, but overall the new layout was easy enough to adapt to."

The changes are meant to streamline the experience and make it more accessible, though they are sure to be one of the most-scrutinized alterations to the game.

And those seeking out Superstar info can thank The Fiend for an appearance that listed out every name in the game:

Call it a smooth way to unveil the roster, as The Fiend and "Firefly Fun House" are arguably the hottest things running in WWE today. He's going to be one of the most popular Superstars in the game and based on the footage so far, the team behind it did a fantastic job of getting The Fiend in there and ready.

Ahead of the 2K20 release, it isn't easy to project how a wide audience will react to control changes. But it's clear the intent is good and the already-massive game is getting even bigger in innovative ways while weaving a worthy tale around subjects relevant to the current viewing experience.