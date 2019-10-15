Seth Rollins vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Rematch Set for WWE Crown Jewel 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Seth Rollins will defend the Universal Championship against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 31.

WWE announced the rematch Monday during Raw.

From a storyline perspective, this bout makes sense. Rollins and The Fiend battled at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 6 and didn't have a winner because the referee stopped the match. Wyatt was the last man standing as the show ended but failed to capture the title.

The Fiend gained a measure of revenge last Friday on SmackDown.

Rollins returned the favor on Raw when he burned down the Firefly Fun House.

The problem, however, is that the WWE draft might have spoiled the outcome of the rematch.

Rollins is a member of Raw going forward, with Wyatt on SmackDown. The blue brand also has WWE champion Brock Lesnar, which means it might have the universal and WWE titleholders if The Fiend prevails. Lesnar is also putting his belt on the line at Crown Jewel against Cain Velasquez.

Should Rollins remain the champion after Crown Jewel, Wyatt will have failed to win his two biggest matches since becoming The Fiend, which would further stymie his red-hot momentum.

Just as WWE painted itself into a corner by rushing Wyatt into a main event at Hell in a Cell, it risks making the same mistake at Crown Jewel.