Alabama Student Arrested for Threatening LSU Stadium During Florida Game

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2019

BATON ROUGE, LA - SEPTEMBER 17: An LSU logo is seen during a game at Tiger Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

University of Alabama freshman Connor Bruce Croll was arrested and booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Sunday and listed as a "fugitive from justice," according to Stephanie Taylor of the Tuscaloosa News.

Croll is expected to face charges in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is suspected of calling in a threat to Tiger Stadium during Saturday's game between LSU and Florida. It is not yet known the exact nature of the charges.

University of Alabama spokesman Chris Bryant released a statement Monday:

"We are aware of the arrest of a UA freshman over the weekend. Threats and pranks can have serious ramifications and necessitate an appropriate response. The university and UAPD are cooperating fully with the investigation, but we cannot provide any additional details on a pending matter.

UA will follow its student conduct policies and procedures. The LSU community has always been gracious to us, and we regret these events."

The game went on without interruption, as quarterback Joe Burrow picked apart the Gators secondary and finished 21-of-24 for 293 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the 42-28 win.

The Tigers are now No. 2 in the Associated Press poll and appear to be the Crimson Tide's toughest challenger in the SEC.

They square off in a highly anticipated showdown on Nov. 9.

Related

    Latest NFL Draft Risers and Fallers 📉

    Movers and shakers from CFB Week 7

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Latest NFL Draft Risers and Fallers 📉

    Movers and shakers from CFB Week 7

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report

    Midseason Leaders a Mix of Familiar, New Names

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Midseason Leaders a Mix of Familiar, New Names

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Latest CFB AP Poll Drops for Week 8

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Latest CFB AP Poll Drops for Week 8

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    OSU Flips OU 4-Star CB

    2020's No. 19 CB, Ryan Watts, changed his commitment from Sooners to Buckeyes

    College Football logo
    College Football

    OSU Flips OU 4-Star CB

    2020's No. 19 CB, Ryan Watts, changed his commitment from Sooners to Buckeyes

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report