Alabama Student Arrested for Threatening LSU Stadium During Florida Game

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

University of Alabama freshman Connor Bruce Croll was arrested and booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Sunday and listed as a "fugitive from justice," according to Stephanie Taylor of the Tuscaloosa News.

Croll is expected to face charges in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is suspected of calling in a threat to Tiger Stadium during Saturday's game between LSU and Florida. It is not yet known the exact nature of the charges.

University of Alabama spokesman Chris Bryant released a statement Monday:

"We are aware of the arrest of a UA freshman over the weekend. Threats and pranks can have serious ramifications and necessitate an appropriate response. The university and UAPD are cooperating fully with the investigation, but we cannot provide any additional details on a pending matter.

UA will follow its student conduct policies and procedures. The LSU community has always been gracious to us, and we regret these events."

The game went on without interruption, as quarterback Joe Burrow picked apart the Gators secondary and finished 21-of-24 for 293 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the 42-28 win.

The Tigers are now No. 2 in the Associated Press poll and appear to be the Crimson Tide's toughest challenger in the SEC.

They square off in a highly anticipated showdown on Nov. 9.