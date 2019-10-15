Why Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury Will End Up Being a Great Choice for WWE

WWE

When looking at WWE and some of the problems facing the company right now, the Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury match set for Crown Jewel on October 31 isn't one of them.

In fact, it might just end up being a strength.

WWE's iffy last few weeks—from weird storylines to a major stumble at a draft and the ill-fated Hell in a Cell main event—have created an environment where it's easy to rail against each and every move.

And the Strowman-Fury angle looks ripe for the picking on first pass. WWE doubters could see where the angle was going as soon as the two interacted:

Fury is yet another outside name the company has brought in to create a draw in an effort to get more eyeballs on the product. His impressive resume doesn't matter, as the part-timer angst is strong among a certain segment of WWE fans, and understandably so.

But this isn't the Cain Velasquez-Brock Lesnar fiasco—not even close. There, an unimpressive-looking former UFC fighter showed up to challenge The Beast Incarnate moments after Lesnar squashed one of the most beloved recent champions in recent history (Kofi Kingston) in a matter of seconds.

While the two have a history, it was so long ago it seems silly WWE is even leaning into it and has now tied up SmackDown's top title in a feud that doesn't seem like it will have a proper ending anytime soon.

No, this is just Strowman vs. Fury. There's a fun little niche in the WWE world where bringing on a boxer against a big name makes for a good time. Remember "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Mike Tyson? It might not be one of a hardcore WWE fan's fondest memories, but do a quick Google search on either, and let the auto-complete go to work—it was a really, really big deal.

Granted, this won't have the same magic. But hey, WWE is doing fans who might not like the idea a favor in the first place by tossing it on the Crown Jewel card. That midday thing in Saudi Arabia that doesn't usually have long-term consequences on the booking? Yeah, that one.

Not only is this (at least for now) contained on a card most shrug off and pass over in the grand scheme of things, it keeps Strowman contained at a time when some might be wondering what he's doing and why.

Given the transition to Fox for Smackdown and the draft altering the look and feel of Raw, it's easy to wonder why a monster like Strowman isn't gunning for a top title or involved somewhere. One would think WWE would normally want him in the main event scene.

Well, Strowman got sidetracked by someone he views as a capable challenger. There are much, much worse things WWE could have The Monster Among Men doing right now, ranging from a comedy act to not having a spot at all.

Instead, he is getting some big exposure to the general audience that might not tune in every week. It's not a massive win, but it's better than nothing for all involved.

As for the match itself, expectations should probably be low. That's fine—remember how fun it was to watch Strowman take a shoot punch from Lesnar because he was being too rough? If the match can play off that a bit, it should actually be an entertaining romp.

Provided this match does not have a weird finish that harms the outlook of one or both guys and doesn't leak over too much into regular programming, this one shouldn't draw the ire of something like Velasquez-Lesnar.

In fact, on an odd card in a locale that has produced absolute duds like Undertaker-Goldberg, this one could end up being a pleasant surprise.