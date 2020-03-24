Cam Newton Rumors: Panthers Expected to Release QB After Failing to Find Trade

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers are expected to release quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday after failing to find a trade partner, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Releasing the quarterback would save the team $19.1 million in cap space for 2020 and leave just $2 million in dead money, per Spotrac.

The move comes after the Panthers agreed to a deal with free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The team also reportedly signed former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker, per ESPN's David Newton.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic first reported the likelihood of Newton's release as the team struggled to trade the veteran.

Rapoport noted the Panthers allowed him to seek a trade at the start of free agency, although the quarterback accused the organization of manipulating the narrative.

"You forced me into this," he wrote an Instagram post.

Newton will get a chance to restart his career once he is released.

The 30-year-old had been the Panthers' starter every week of his career when healthy from when he was first taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 until the 2019 season.

However, a Lisfranc injury in his foot forced him to the sideline after two rough starts last season. This came after a shoulder injury brought his 2018 campaign to an early end, requiring offseason surgery and a lengthy rehab that continued into training camp.

The Panthers lost both games with Newton as a starter, with the quarterback throwing zero touchdown passes and one interception.

Kyle Allen took over and led Carolina to wins in his first four starts, although the league eventually caught up with him and the team missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. Will Grier started the team's final two games as the squad ended the year with eight straight losses.

Carolina will turn to Bridgewater to begin the new era under Matt Rhule while giving up on a player who has three Pro Bowl selections and an MVP award.

The veteran hasn't looked like himself in over a year, but he averaged over 3,500 passing yards and 22 touchdowns plus 600 rushing yards and seven touchdowns per season from 2011 to 2018. He led the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015.

If he can replicate his past production with his arm and his legs, Newton can provide excellent value to a variety of teams still looking to upgrade the quarterback position.