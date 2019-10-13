Ryan Tannehill, Corey Davis, AJ Brown Fantasy Stock Post-Marcus Mariota Benching

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Sunday was not a good day for the Tennessee Titans or fantasy players relying on the team's offensive options.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota was benched during the 16-0 loss to the Denver Broncos after going 7-of-18 passing for 63 yards, zero touchdowns and two picks. Ryan Tannehill was better at 13-of-16 for 144 yards, but he finished with zero touchdowns and an interception.

The disastrous offensive showing was problematic for the stat lines of the receivers as well, as A.J. Brown (two catches for 23 yards) and Corey Davis (three catches for 36 yards) each struggled to make an impact.

With that in mind, here is a fantasy reaction for an offense in flux.

Ryan Tannehill

The advice here is fairly simple—don't even think about playing Tannehill until you know he will be under center for the Titans in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Just because the Titans benched Mariota while he was struggling in the loss to the Broncos doesn't mean they won't go back to him in hopes he can make strides as the supposed franchise quarterback whom they selected with the No. 2 overall pick in 2015.

Tannehill said head coach Mike Vrabel did not say who will start the next game, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, so there will be some uncertainty into the week.

While the Texas A&M product is never going to be the answer for a team with Super Bowl aspirations at this point in his career, he is a potential streaming option for fantasy managers in the coming weeks.

He has thrown for more than 4,000 yards in a season twice in his career, and the Titans play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in two weeks. Tampa Bay is dead last in the league in passing yards allowed per game and is an intriguing matchup for those willing to take a chance on Tannehill.

Make sure he is the starter in Tennessee first, though.

A.J. Brown and Corey Davis

If fantasy players are looking for a silver lining when it comes to Brown and Davis, Tannehill's willingness to spread the ball around provides something of a positive outlook:

The backup quarterback trusted them more than other pass-catchers, which may portend breakout efforts if he remains under center.

Davis has been one of the biggest disappointments in the league this year. He was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft and finished last season with 891 receiving yards and four touchdown catches. He figured to make strides and potentially break out in 2019 given his draft status, but he has surpassed 50 receiving yards just once through six weeks with a single touchdown.

Brown has stolen some of the spotlight from Davis after Tennessee selected him with a second-round pick in the 2019 draft.

He flashed his potential at times this year with 100 receiving yards in the opener against the Cleveland Browns and 94 yards and two touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons, but consistency has been an issue. He has less than 30 receiving yards in Tennessee's other four games.

At this point, fantasy owners should stash both players on their bench. While the potential is there, there hasn't been enough consistency from either to merit a starting spot.

If they thrive with Tannehill and more targets, adjust accordingly.