Look: Terrell Owens Trolls Jerry Jones, Cowboys; Lobbies to 'Bring Me Back'

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIOctober 14, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Former San Francisco 49ers player Terrell Owens poses for a photo after being inducted into the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame at half time of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Levi's Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys dropped their third straight game Sunday with a 24-22 loss to the previously winless New York Jets.   

Terrell Owens, who played for the Cowboys from 2006-08, is among those not happy. The Hall of Fame receiver called out owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett on Twitter after the game while also telling them it's not too late to bring him back: 

Dallas failed to convert a two-point conversion that would have tied the game with 43 seconds left in regulation when quarterback Dak Prescott's pass to tight end Jason Witten fell incomplete. The fact the Cowboys had a chance to tie was improbable in and of itself, as they had fallen behind 21-6 at halftime.

Owens took a shot at Witten, who came out of retirement to return to the Cowboys this season, too:

Former Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo also chimed in on how Garrett might be inhibiting the team:

When asked after the game about Garrett's future in Dallas, however, Jones said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota, "I'm not even coming close to those future type considerations."

Garrett took over as the Cowboys' full-time head coach in 2011 after serving as offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2010. With Garrett as head coach, Dallas has gone 80-62 in the regular season but just 2-3 in the postseason.

Dallas began 2019 with a 3-0 record and was as hot as any team in the league, but it hasn't looked like the same squad since. 

The Cowboys will play the 3-3 Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday night, and the winner will sit atop the NFC East. 

