Titans Bench Marcus Mariota for Ryan Tannehill; Shutout in 1st Half vs. Broncos

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The ongoing struggles for Marcus Mariota have led the Tennessee Titans to make a change at quarterback.

Per The Athletic's John Glennon, Ryan Tannehill took over for Mariota in the third quarter with the Titans trailing 13-0 against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.

Tennessee's offense couldn't get anything going against the Broncos defense with Mariota under center. The 2014 Heisman Trophy winner was 7-of-18 for 63 yards and two interceptions before being replaced.

The struggles for Mariota go far beyond what happened in three quarters versus Denver. The Titans entered Week 6 ranked 23rd in scoring offense (19.6 points per game) and 28th in passing yards per game (192.2).

Since dropping 43 points in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, the Titans scored 55 points over their next four games combined.

Mariota's overall stat line through the first five games was decent with 1,116 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. It's been apparent based on the team's performance, though, that the offense wasn't playing well enough to support a defense that is only allowing 15.2 points per game.

Tannehill last played in Week 17 last season for the Miami Dolphins. He has appeared in 89 games since entering the NFL in 2012.