Video: Ex-Chelsea, Arsenal GK Petr Cech Makes Game-Winning Save in Hockey Debut

Henry Browne/Getty Images

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech made a game-winning save on his ice hockey debut for the Guildford Phoenix on Sunday night.

The 37-year-old made his first start for his new club in a win over the Swindon Wildcats at the Guildford Spectrum and played a key role in the victory.

The game finished 2-2 after regulation and overtime, which sent the tie into a penalty shootout.

The focus turned to Cech, who gave his squad the perfect start by saving the Wildcats' first effort.

Cech then saved the decisive penalty to hand his new team their third victory of the season and preserve their perfect start to the season.

The Athletic's Liam Twomey showed Cech in action at the crucial moment:

Cech's heroics also saw him named the home team's man of the match:

It is a dream debut for Cech, who knows all about saving penalties on the football pitch. He famously denied Arjen Robben in extra-time and then saved two more spot-kicks in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League victory over Bayern Munich in 2012.