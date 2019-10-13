Josh Rosen Benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick as Dolphins Lose by 1 vs. Redskins

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins' struggles continued Sunday against the Washington Redskins, resulting in Ryan Fitzpatrick getting a chance to lead the offense yet again.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fitzpatrick took over in the fourth quarter when Josh Rosen was benched after throwing for 85 yards and two interceptions.

Head coach Brian Flores' strategy nearly paid off, as Fitzpatrick finished 12-of-18 for 132 yards and one touchdown. Miami had a chance to tie the game with six seconds remaining after Fitzpatrick's 11-yard touchdown to DeVante Parker, but it opted to go for two and the win.

Washington held on to win 17-16 when Fitzpatrick's screen pass to Kenyan Drake on the two-point attempt was dropped.

The move to Fitzpatrick comes after head coach Brian Flores told reporters Wednesday that Miami's quarterback situation was "settled" and Rosen is a "young, talented player and I think he needs to get in there and develop and get reps and just improve."

Fitzpatrick began this season as Miami's starting quarterback. The 36-year-old went 25-of-50 for 274 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions through the first two games of 2019.

The Dolphins turned to Rosen starting in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. He did have a promising outing on Sept. 29 against the Los Angeles Chargers, completing 17 of 24 attempts for 180 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 30-10 defeat.

Coming off a bye in Week 5, Rosen couldn't get anything going against a Washington defense that allowed 30.2 points to opponents through its first five games. The former UCLA star was averaging 3.4 yards per attempt on 25 passes before being removed.