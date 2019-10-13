Celtics Rumors: Tacko Fall's Deal Converted to a Two-Way Contract by Boston

Timothy Rapp
Featured Columnist
October 13, 2019

Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall sets on defense during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics have reportedly converted rookie center Tacko Fall's contract into a two-way deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, meaning he can spend up to 45 days with the Celtics this season.

Fall will spend the rest of his time developing with the G League's Maine Red Claws.

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

