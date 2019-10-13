'College GameDay' Announces Penn State as Week 8 Location Ahead of Michigan Game

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 13, 2019

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 12: Wide receiver K.J. Hamler #1 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs up the field in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes, on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
Matthew Holst/Getty Images

ESPN College GameDay's next stop will be in State College, Pennsylvania, in advance of No. 10 Penn State's Week 8 home matchup with No. 16 Michigan on Saturday:

Penn State is destined to rise in the AP Top 25 poll after a 17-12 road win over No. 17 Iowa. The Nittany Lions are now 6-0 overall and tied for first in the Big Ten East with No. 3 Ohio State at 3-0.

PSU's calling card has been a stingy defense, which has allowed just 49 points.

No. 6 Michigan most recently took down Illinois 42-25 in a back-and-forth game that saw the Wolverines score the first 28 points before allowing 25 unanswered. Michigan closed the outing with two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the 17-point win.

The Wolverines have bounced back nicely after losing 35-14 to No. 8 Wisconsin in Week 4. Since then, Michigan has rattled off three straight wins against Rutgers, Iowa and Illinois, winning those matchups by a combined 104-28 score.

Michigan is 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten East, good for third place behind OSU and PSU.

Kickoff for the PSU-Michigan game will be at 7:30 p.m. ET from Beaver Stadium. ABC will televise the contest.

Related

    ESPN’s College GameDay Coming Back To Penn State For White Out Weekend

    Penn State Football logo
    Penn State Football

    ESPN’s College GameDay Coming Back To Penn State For White Out Weekend

    Onward State
    via Onward State

    Micah Parsons and the Penn State defense live up to their hype in Iowa

    Penn State Football logo
    Penn State Football

    Micah Parsons and the Penn State defense live up to their hype in Iowa

    Frank Bodani
    via The York Daily Record

    10 Penn State 17, No. 17 Iowa 12

    Penn State Football logo
    Penn State Football

    10 Penn State 17, No. 17 Iowa 12

    Black Shoe Diaries
    via Black Shoe Diaries

    No. 10 PSU Outlasts No. 17 Iowa 17-12 in Slugfest to Remain Undefeated

    Penn State Football logo
    Penn State Football

    No. 10 PSU Outlasts No. 17 Iowa 17-12 in Slugfest to Remain Undefeated

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report