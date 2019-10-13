'College GameDay' Announces Penn State as Week 8 Location Ahead of Michigan Game

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

ESPN College GameDay's next stop will be in State College, Pennsylvania, in advance of No. 10 Penn State's Week 8 home matchup with No. 16 Michigan on Saturday:

Penn State is destined to rise in the AP Top 25 poll after a 17-12 road win over No. 17 Iowa. The Nittany Lions are now 6-0 overall and tied for first in the Big Ten East with No. 3 Ohio State at 3-0.

PSU's calling card has been a stingy defense, which has allowed just 49 points.

No. 6 Michigan most recently took down Illinois 42-25 in a back-and-forth game that saw the Wolverines score the first 28 points before allowing 25 unanswered. Michigan closed the outing with two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the 17-point win.

The Wolverines have bounced back nicely after losing 35-14 to No. 8 Wisconsin in Week 4. Since then, Michigan has rattled off three straight wins against Rutgers, Iowa and Illinois, winning those matchups by a combined 104-28 score.

Michigan is 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten East, good for third place behind OSU and PSU.

Kickoff for the PSU-Michigan game will be at 7:30 p.m. ET from Beaver Stadium. ABC will televise the contest.