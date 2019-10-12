Video: Notre Dame, USC Involved in Scuffle Entering Halftime of Rivalry Game

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Notre Dame and USC engaged in a halftime conflict soon after the second quarter ended with the No. 9 Fighting Irish holding a 17-3 lead at home.

Keely Eure of USCFootball.com shot footage of the encounter's tail end:

Antonio Morales of The Athletic provided more context:

Morales also reported that all players received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. A second infraction of the same variety would result in an automatic ejection.

Notre Dame and USC weren't the only rivals to engage in shouting and pushing Saturday, as Oklahoma and Texas did so a half hour before the Red River Showdown.

That game also saw every player receive an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.