Nick Saban Says Alabama Didn't Finish Texas A&M Win 'With Class'

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was unhappy with the way his team finished Saturday's 47-28 victory over Texas A&M.

Saban told reporters the Crimson Tide "didn't finish the game with class."

Star receiver DeVonta Smith was ejected from the game with 3:52 remaining for throwing a punch at a Texas A&M player. Players for both teams were involved in a shoving match on the field after the game ended.

The incident with Smith occurred as Alabama was running out the clock to preserve the victory. Smith was attempting to block Texas A&M defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. on a running play when the Aggies defender wrapped him up and threw him to the ground.

O'Neal appeared to throw his fist into Smith's face when the Crimson Tide star retaliated. O'Neal was called for unsportsmanlike conduct; Smith was assessed a personal foul.

Per Dean Straka of 247Sports, Smith could also be forced to sit out the first half next week against Tennessee pending a review of the penalty by SEC officials.

Smith had seven receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown against Texas A&M. The junior leads the Crimson Tide with 636 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in six games this season.