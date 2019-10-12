Nick Saban Says Alabama Didn't Finish Texas A&M Win 'With Class'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 12, 2019

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was unhappy with the way his team finished Saturday's 47-28 victory over Texas A&M.

Saban told reporters the Crimson Tide "didn't finish the game with class."

Star receiver DeVonta Smith was ejected from the game with 3:52 remaining for throwing a punch at a Texas A&M player. Players for both teams were involved in a shoving match on the field after the game ended.

The incident with Smith occurred as Alabama was running out the clock to preserve the victory. Smith was attempting to block Texas A&M defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. on a running play when the Aggies defender wrapped him up and threw him to the ground.

O'Neal appeared to throw his fist into Smith's face when the Crimson Tide star retaliated. O'Neal was called for unsportsmanlike conduct; Smith was assessed a personal foul.

Per Dean Straka of 247Sports, Smith could also be forced to sit out the first half next week against Tennessee pending a review of the penalty by SEC officials.

Smith had seven receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown against Texas A&M. The junior leads the Crimson Tide with 636 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in six games this season.

Related

    Tua Tagovailoa's 4 TDs Lead No. 1 Alabama to 47-28 Win over Texas A&M

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Tua Tagovailoa's 4 TDs Lead No. 1 Alabama to 47-28 Win over Texas A&M

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Henry Ruggs III Joins Jeudy on Alabama's All-time Touchdown List

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Henry Ruggs III Joins Jeudy on Alabama's All-time Touchdown List

    Hannah Stephens
    via Roll Tide Wire

    Georgia's Playoff Hopes Take Critical Hit After Loss to SCAR

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Georgia's Playoff Hopes Take Critical Hit After Loss to SCAR

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    PSU's Lamont Wade Wears 'Chains, Tattoos, Dreads & We Are' Shirt

    College Football logo
    College Football

    PSU's Lamont Wade Wears 'Chains, Tattoos, Dreads & We Are' Shirt

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report