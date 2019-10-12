Look: PSU's Lamont Wade Wears 'Chains, Tattoos, Dreads & We Are' Shirt

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Penn State Nittany Lions are supporting safety Jonathan Sutherland after he received a racist letter earlier this week.

Prior to Penn State's game Saturday night at Iowa, safety Lamont Wade wore a T-shirt directly combatting the letter during warm-ups:

Defensive tackle Antonio Shelton shared the letter sent to Sutherland on Twitter on Monday, in which a Penn State alumnus criticized the safety's "awful hair" and called his dreadlocks "disgusting":

Sutherland confirmed he was the recipient and responded with a note of his own on Tuesday.

"Let this be one of the many examples to us that in the year 2019, people of different cultures, religions, and ethnicities are still being discriminated against and it needs to stop," he wrote, in part:

Head coach James Franklin also commented on the matter Tuesday and became emotional while doing so:

Wade was not the only one sporting the shirt pregame, and football personnel collected and then took away all of the shirts the players were wearing, per The Athletic's Audrey Snyder.