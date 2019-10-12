Look: PSU's Lamont Wade Wears 'Chains, Tattoos, Dreads & We Are' Shirt

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIOctober 12, 2019

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 14: Jonathan Sutherland #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 14, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Penn State Nittany Lions are supporting safety Jonathan Sutherland after he received a racist letter earlier this week.

Prior to Penn State's game Saturday night at Iowa, safety Lamont Wade wore a T-shirt directly combatting the letter during warm-ups:

Defensive tackle Antonio Shelton shared the letter sent to Sutherland on Twitter on Monday, in which a Penn State alumnus criticized the safety's "awful hair" and called his dreadlocks "disgusting":

Sutherland confirmed he was the recipient and responded with a note of his own on Tuesday.

"Let this be one of the many examples to us that in the year 2019, people of different cultures, religions, and ethnicities are still being discriminated against and it needs to stop," he wrote, in part:

Head coach James Franklin also commented on the matter Tuesday and became emotional while doing so:

Wade was not the only one sporting the shirt pregame, and football personnel collected and then took away all of the shirts the players were wearing, per The Athletic's Audrey Snyder.

Related

    Penn State-Iowa First Quarter Open Thread

    Penn State Football logo
    Penn State Football

    Penn State-Iowa First Quarter Open Thread

    Black Shoe Diaries
    via Black Shoe Diaries

    Penn State WR Justin Shorter Appears Set to Return vs. Iowa

    Penn State Football logo
    Penn State Football

    Penn State WR Justin Shorter Appears Set to Return vs. Iowa

    Roar Lions Roar
    via Roar Lions Roar

    Georgia's Playoff Hopes Take Critical Hit After Loss to SCAR

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Georgia's Playoff Hopes Take Critical Hit After Loss to SCAR

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Jalen Hurts' 4 TD Lead Oklahoma Past Texas in Red River Rivalry

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Jalen Hurts' 4 TD Lead Oklahoma Past Texas in Red River Rivalry

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report