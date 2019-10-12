Is Raw or SmackDown Winning After 1st Night of 2019 WWE Draft Picks?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The first night of the WWE draft has come and gone with several Superstars changing brands, some staying where they were and a call-up from NXT.

The rules of the draft were a bit wonky. Raw received three picks for every two SmackDown got, so by the end of the night, the red brand had four more picks.

Throughout the night, WWE would cut to Fox Sports personalities to have them talk about the draft, and it was clear many of them have not watched the product in years, if ever.

We also saw fake war rooms set up for actors playing USA and Fox executives who acted happy or upset depending on who was drafted.

At the end of the night, several Superstars from the draft pool went unselected, so we should find out which brands those Superstars choose to be on shortly.

For now, let's take a look at who was drafted on the first night and see which brand came away with the better lineup.