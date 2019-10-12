Fantasy Basketball 2019: Latest Rankings for Top NBA Players and Sleepers

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The NBA's 2019-20 season kicks off October 22, so we are in full draft mode for fantasy basketball. The entire draft is important, but securing value in the early and late rounds is crucial to pushing for the playoffs.

With that in mind, we've got the latest rankings for the top players and a deeper dive into three of the best sleepers.

These rankings are based on fantasy leagues that utilize the traditional head-to-head category scoring: field-goal percentage, free-throw percentage, three-point percentage, points, three pointers made, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.

For our sleepers, we'll give one from each major area of the draft based on FantasyPros' average draft positions before listing out some honorable mentions.

Fantasy Basketball Top 20

1. Anthony Davis, PF/C, Los Angeles Lakers

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, SF/PF, Milwaukee Bucks

3. James Harden, PG/SG, Houston Rockets

4. Stephen Curry, PG/SG, Golden State Warriors

5. Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves

6. LeBron James, SF/PF, Los Angeles Lakers

7. Kawhi Leonard, SG/SF, Los Angeles Clippers

8. Nikola Jokic, PF/C, Denver Nuggets

9. Russell Westbrook, PG, Houston Rockets

10. Bradley Beal, SG, Washington Wizards

11. Damian Lillard, PG, Portland Trailblazers

12. Joel Embiid, PF/C, Philadelphia 76ers

13. Pascal Siakam, PF, Toronto Raptors

14. Paul George, SF/PF, Los Angeles Clippers

15. Kyrie Irving, PG/SF, Brooklyn Nets

16. Jimmy Butler, SG/SF, Miami Heat

17. Luka Doncic, PG/SG, Dallas Mavericks

18. Andre Drummond, PF/C, Detroit Pistons

19. Jrue Holiday, PG/SG, New Orleans Pelicans

20. Devin Booker, PG/SG, Phoenix Suns

Top Sleepers

Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic (Average Draft Position: 67)

Flexible forwards can form your fantasy team's vanguard, and Aaron Gordon is a tremendous value to fill that role at his ADP. Air Gordon's minutes have increased every season—reaching 33.8 per game in 2018-19—so the volume should most certainly be there.

The 6'9" forward averaged 16.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season on shooting splits of 44.9 percent from the field, 34.9 percent from three and 73.1 percent from the line. If he continues earning big minutes and remains durable (started a career-high 78 games last season), then Gordon should have a big season on what should be an improved playoff team.

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets (ADP: 97)

Before getting injured, Caris LeVert was last season's steal of fantasy basketball drafts. Even including his inefficient return to action at the end of the season, LeVert averaged 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 40 games. Most importantly, LeVert passes the eye test as a lanky, 6'7" wing with the ability to do everything on the court.

With new additions such as Kyrie Irving, Taurean Prince and DeAndre Jordan, LeVert should benefit from the spacing on a more productive, talented team. At an ADP of 97, the 25-year-old's upside is incredibly high when comparing his career trajectory with players drafted before him, including Larry Nance Jr. (ADP: 96), Jeff Teague (94) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (90).

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat (ADP: 147)

If you like filling up your points, three-pointers and assists categories, Tyler Herro could be a godsend at a very deep ADP. He's an entirely speculative add, but based on his college and preseason performances, Herro's ceiling is sky-high.

In college, Herro had 14.0 points per game for the Kentucky Wildcats, including a career-high 29 points against the Arkansas Razorbacks. And he hasn't slowed down yet.

In the summer league, Herro averaged 19 points for the Miami Heat (second-highest in the league). Then, in his game against the San Antonio Spurs in the preseason, Herro put up 18 points, three rebounds and three assists in just 23 minutes of action.

It's yet to be seen if his production will be consistent or similar when it counts, but Herro has early potential as a bucket-getter. Compared to Kelly Olynyk (ADP: 141), Mason Plumlee (ADP: 127) and Marcus Smart (ADP: 121), Herro has incredible upside. It is also most definitely a bonus that you get to start rooting for the dude's swaggy game if you draft him.

Honorable Mentions: