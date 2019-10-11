WWE Draft 2019 Results: Updated Raw, SmackDown Rosters After Day 1 of Shake-Up

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The first half of the WWE draft on Friday Night SmackDown has once again turned the WWE Universe upside down.

A total of 71 superstars will be up for grabs between Friday's episode of SmackDown and next week's episode of Raw. The remaining wrestlers who don't get selected after Monday night will be free to sign with the brand of their choice.

For every two picks made by SmackDown, Raw will receive three selections. The first overall pick was Becky Lynch being chosen by Raw. The Man was joined by Roman Reigns (SmackDown), The OC (Raw), Bray Wyatt (SmackDown) and Drew McIntyre (Raw) in the first round.

Friday Night SmackDown

Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt

Sasha Banks

Braun Strowman

Lacey Evans

The Revival (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions)

Lucha House Party

Heavy Machinery

Raw

Becky Lynch (WWE Raw Women's Champion)

The OC (A.J. Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson)

Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton

Ricochet

Bobby Lashley

Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens

Natalya

The Viking Raiders

Nikki Cross

The Street Profits

The biggest change from the first round was Bray Wyatt moving from Raw to SmackDown The Fiend has been engaged in a feud with Seth Rollins over the WWE universal title. It sure seems like that could continue, despite Wyatt being on a different brand, based on the way Rollins' match with Reigns finished:



Rollins isn't eligible to be drafted until Raw, so there is still time for the universal champion to switch brands.

Of course, Brock Lesnar holds the WWE Championship and has predominantly been a Raw performer since returning to the company in 2012. The Beast has made sporadic appearances on SmackDown, including last week when he squashed Kofi Kingston to win the title.

Like Rollins, Lesnar also won't be eligible for selection until Monday night. The draft has already shaken up the championship picture, so there will be a lot that remains to be sorted out in the second half of the event.