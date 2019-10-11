2019 Heisman Trophy Odds: Tua Tagovailoa Favored over Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the new favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at -150 odds, according to Caesars, coming in ahead of Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (+225) and LSU signal-caller Joe Burrow (+350), among other players.

Tagovailoa, who came second in last year's Heisman voting to former Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray, has led the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a 5-0 record. He's thrown for 1,718 yards, 23 touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 76.4 percent of his passes. He's also rushed for 45 yards and another two scores.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.