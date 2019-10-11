Kirk Cousins' Ex-Teammate Zach Brown Says QB Is Weakest Part of Vikings Offense

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zach Brown said Friday that finding success against the Minnesota Vikings offense Sunday will come down to forcing quarterback Kirk Cousins to throw the ball.

Tim McManus of ESPN provided full comments from Brown, who was teammates with Cousins on the Washington Redskins in 2017:

"Cousins, I think every defense is going to want that guy to throw the ball. For me, that's probably the weakest part of their offense is him. Everything else is good. They've got a good running game, probably one of the best in the league. They've got real good receivers. You just want them to pass the ball. You want Kirk Cousins to get it in his hands."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.