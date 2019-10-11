Earl Thomas Says He Was Fined for Helmet-to-Helmet Hit on Mason Rudolph

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas said Friday he was fined $21,000 for a helmet-to-helmet hit that concussed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph last week.

Thomas was called for roughing the passer on the play. He told ESPN's Jamison Hensley he plans to appeal the fine.

Rudolph appeared to lose consciousness upon getting hit on the chin, and he had to leave the game in favor of rookie Devlin Hodges. The Ravens went on to win 26-23 in overtime.

Thomas said he attempted to reach Rudolph via phone call and text but hasn't heard back: "I wanted to him to know that I didn't do it on purpose. That's all I wanted him to know."

With Rudolph still in concussion protocol, Hodges is in line to start this week against the Los Angeles Chargers, as No. 1 quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season with an elbow injury.

Since Big Ben is out for the year, Rudolph was expected to be Pittsburgh's starter for the remainder of the season. Prior to getting knocked out of the Baltimore game, the 2018 third-round pick out of Oklahoma State flashed potential in his four appearances.

In four games, including three starts, Rudolph is just 1-2, but he is completing 67.0 percent of his passes for 646 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He was especially good in Pittsburgh's only win of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, as he went 24-of-28 for 229 yards with two touchdowns and no picks.

The loss to Baltimore dropped the Steelers to 1-4 on the season, leaving them two games behind the 3-2 Ravens for the AFC North lead.

Pittsburgh is in danger of missing the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 2012 and 2013. The Steelers are also at risk of posting a sub-.500 record for the first time in Mike Tomlin's 13-year tenure as head coach.

The 30-year-old Thomas is in his first season in Baltimore after spending the first nine years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. The six-time Pro Bowler and 2013 Super Bowl champion has 17 tackles and one interception.

Per Spotrac, this marks the third time in his NFL career that Thomas has been fined for an illegal hit.