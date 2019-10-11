Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt Finish, Ember Moon Injury, WWE NXT's Full Sail Future

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Reported Original Finish for Rollins vs. Wyatt

The finish to the match between Seth Rollins and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view Sunday was one of the most widely panned conclusions to a wrestling show in recent memory, but the original plan reportedly would have brought a different result.

At Hell in a Cell, the match ended by referee stoppage when Rollins used a sledgehammer on The Fiend. When it looked like The Fiend was about to be taken off on a stretcher, he awoke and put Rollins in the Mandible Claw, and blood began pouring out of Rollins' mouth.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Daniel Yanofsky), the initial plan called for The Fiend to take a bump off the top of the cell a la Mick Foley, which would have resulted in a stoppage.

Then, the same post-match angle would have played out as The Fiend recovered and attacked Rollins.

It is easy to understand the logic behind WWE's desire for Rollins to retain the Universal Championship without having The Fiend take a loss, but the creative team's approach didn't go over well with fans.

A bump off the cell likely would have been received much better given the history surrounding that type of spot, but there are also risks involved, which may be why WWE went in a different direction.

Moon Reportedly Out with Injury

Ember Moon has not been seen on WWE programming recently, and it is reportedly because she is dealing with an injury.

According to Meltzer (h/t Yanofsky), Moon is believed to be suffering from either an ankle or Achilles injury. Meltzer noted that she could be out for months if the injury is ankle-related, but an Achilles injury could keep her out for a year.

Moon has not competed in a televised match since losing to Lacey Evans by submission on the Sept. 23 episode of Raw.

While The Shenom was a top star in NXT and held the NXT Women's Championship, she hasn't enjoyed much success on the main roster. Perhaps her most notable accomplishment was losing to Bayley in a SmackDown Women's title match at SummerSlam.

Moon has already missed some time on the main roster because of injury, as an elbow ailment kept her out for a few months earlier this year.

An injury is never a good thing, but it could be a blessing in disguise for Moon, allowing her to return with more momentum on Raw, SmackDown or potentially even NXT.

Reported Plans for NXT TV Leaving Full Sail

Now that NXT is airing head-to-head against AEW Dynamite weekly on Wednesday nights, there has reportedly been talk about taking the yellow brand on the road.

According to Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), there has been internal discussion in WWE about making NXT TV a touring brand that would hold shows in roughly 5,000-seat arenas. If that comes to fruition, it is believed January 2020 is the target date.

Currently, NXT airs weekly from its home base of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. While NXT has a rabid fanbase and a good atmosphere, Full Sail can only accommodate around 1,500 people.

NXT's ratings have declined in each of the four weeks it has aired on USA Network, and it has lost the ratings battle to AEW in each of the two weeks they have gone head-to-head, although the gap closed significantly this week compared to the first week.

Perhaps the biggest perceived advantage AEW Dynamite has over NXT is the fact that it tours and runs larger arenas that can hold anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 people. Because of that and the fact that it's a new product, AEW has had large and raucous crowds the past two weeks.

NXT is no stranger to performing in front of larger crowds, as it has previously sold out 15,000- to 19,000-seat arenas for NXT TakeOver events.

Since NXT is a strong brand that consistently produces some of the best shows in wrestling, going on the road could yield a ton of interest and possibly help NXT overtake AEW in the ratings.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).