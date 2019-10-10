TV Ratings for 2nd Week of AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT Revealed

Noam Galai/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling beat WWE NXT in the ratings once again Wednesday night, but both shows saw a decline in viewership.

According to the Pro Wrestling Torch, AEW Dynamite drew 1.018 million viewers and NXT had 790,000. Those numbers were 1.409 million and 845,000, respectively, a week ago when Dynamite had its premiere.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer offered some more perspective on AEW:

Dynamite aired on two networks, TNT and TruTV, as a failsafe in case Turner Sports' coverage of the 2019 MLB playoffs forced TNT to temporarily delay its broadcast of the live show. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted Dynamite's rating didn't include anybody who was watching on TruTV.

A slight decline in viewership is to be expected for Dynamite and NXT.

AEW will need time to build a solid following outside of its diehard fans as the momentum from its Dynamite debut subsides.

WWE, meanwhile, pulled out all of the stops last week when NXT went head-to-head against Dynamite for the first time. The episode included three championship matches and the return of Finn Balor to its home at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara teamed up to beat Hangman Page and Dustin Rhodes in the main event of Dynamite on Wednesday. Things devolved into a full-scale brawl from there that included No. 1 contender Darby Allin riding a skateboard down the entrance ramp to attack Jericho.

Walter defeated Kushida in the NXT main event. Earlier in the show, Lio Rush defeated Drew Gulak to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Tune into TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.