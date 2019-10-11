Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Says Dez Bryant, Tony Romo Could Still Play in NFL

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on the Ben and Skin Show that he believes both Dez Bryant and Tony Romo could still play in the NFL, per Jon Machota of The Athletic:

Both Romo (2004-16) and Bryant (2010-17) are former Cowboys.

It seems far more likely that Bryant would make an NFL comeback than Romo at this point. The 30-year-old wideout was cut by the Cowboys in April 2018 and spent half of the next season without a job.

The New Orleans Saints then signed him to a one-year deal in November of that year, though he tore his Achilles in just his second practice with the team and never appeared in a game.

And Bryant is clearly working on making a comeback:

Bryant was a three-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2014, though he had also shown signs of slowing down later in his career, registering 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 2017.

Although solid numbers, they were far below the heights he hit during his prime. Between 2012-14, Bryant never dipped below 88 receptions, 1,200 receiving yards or 12 touchdowns in a season, marking an impressive three-year run.

While Bryant appears to be working toward returning to the NFL, Romo has settled into his role as a color commentator for CBS Sports' NFL coverage quite nicely.

The 39-year-old former quarterback has earned rave reviews almost universally during his time in the announcing booth, and while he's said in the past he would be healthy enough to make a comeback, he's shown zero inclination to actually do so.

Before last year's Super Bowl, he basically ended any possibility he would attempt a return to the NFL (h/t Charles Curtis of USA Today):

"I honestly think I'm more fulfilled than ever. ... As time goes on, you appreciate what you did in life, you kind of move on. It feels like, at the time when it's over, it's like, whoa, this is a big decision. And then all of a sudden you move on and you're like, this is great. I'm really enjoying where I'm at. You have your family and your kids. I feel very fortunate, let's say that, where I am in life. I don't really look back. I feel this is exactly where I should be and feel I'm happy."

Maybe Romo still could play in the NFL, but that isn't happening. Bryant, on the other hand, isn't closing the book on his NFL career just yet.