Kazakhstan vs. Belgium: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Belgium take on Kazakhstan on Sunday fresh off their 9-0 thrashing of San Marino that saw Roberto Martinez's side become the first team to qualify for the 2020 UEFA European Championship.

The Red Devils have won all seven of their matches in Group I and top the table by three points from Russia, scoring 28 times and conceding just once. They have an unassailable lead over Cyprus in third place, with the top two teams from each group ensuring qualification.

Belgium are heavy favourites to maintain their winning streak against Kazakhstan. The hosts have managed only two victories in the group and were beaten 2-1 at home by Cyprus last time out.

Date: Sunday, October 13

Time: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN3, TUDN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), TUDN En Vivo (U.S.)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Kazakhstan 23-1, Draw 73-10, Belgium 13-100

Match Preview

Belgium remain FIFA's top-ranked team and have made light work of qualification. They beat Kazakhstan 3-0 in June in Brussels, and anything other than a comfortable win on Sunday will be considered a shock.

Martinez is likely to make changes to his team with qualification already assured. Striker Romelu Lukaku is only just back from injury and may sit out the game despite becoming the first player to net 50 international goals for Belgium on Thursday:

Christian Benteke could come into the starting XI in place of Lukaku after coming off the bench to score against San Marino, while 18-year-old midfielder Yari Verschaeren may see more game time.

The teenager was also on target in the 9-0 victory after entering as a substitute, and he drew praise from his manager after the match, per Perform (h/t AS).

"As far as Verschaeren is concerned, it is as if he has been walking around here for years. [It is] unbelievable that he was still with the under-21 team three months ago and still with the under-18s a year ago. This is a wonderful example of the future of Belgian football."

Kazakhstan's qualifying campaign began in style with a surprise 3-0 win over Scotland, as shown by Sky Sports Football (UK only):

However, the team have managed only one victory against San Marino since then and are 11 points behind second-placed Russia, meaning they can no longer qualify for the finals.

Kazakhstan have never beaten Belgium and have lost three and drawn two of the five previous meetings between the sides. The Red Devils ran out 2-0 winners in 2010 on their last visit to Astana, per UEFA.

The visitors' strength in depth means they will be able to field a team packed full of quality even if Martinez does decide to rotate, and they look in good shape to maintain their 100 per cent record in the group.