Bucks' Eric Bledsoe Reportedly out Up to 2-3 Weeks with Fractured Rib

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe is expected to miss up to two to three weeks with a small fracture of his rib, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Bledsoe exited Wednesday's preseason game against the Utah Jazz after just 11 minutes with what was originally called an oblique injury.

In March, Bledsoe signed a four-year, $70 million extension with the Bucks.

Milwaukee acquired Bledsoe early in 2017-18 from Phoenix, where he spent parts of five seasons. He averaged 17.8 points, 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game in 71 games for the Bucks that season and followed it up with 15.9 points, 5.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in 78 appearances last season.

The 29-year-old Bledsoe was a key part of the supporting cast around MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo last season along with Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and George Hill for a team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bledsoe ranked third on the team in points per game last season behind Giannis and Middleton, and he was second in assists per game behind Giannis.

With Malcolm Brogdon no longer in the picture after getting traded to the Indiana Pacers, Bledsoe could be an even more important player for the Bucks this season since he and Hill figure to eat up most of the backcourt minutes.

Since the Bucks open their regular-season slate against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 24, Bledsoe is in danger of missing the start of the campaign should his return timeline stretch beyond two weeks.

If that's the case, look for Hill and veteran Wesley Matthews to serve as the starting backcourt, with the likes of Donte DiVincenzo, Pat Connaughton, Kyle Korver and Frank Mason III also figuring into the mix.