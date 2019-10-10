Ravens' Earl Thomas Says He Texted Mason Rudolph After Helmet-to-Helmet Hit

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas reached out to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph after injuring him during Sunday's game.

"I shot him a text, I didn't get a reply," Thomas told reporters (h/t Andrew Gillis of NBC Sports). "But if he sees this, know that it wasn't intentional. I was just playing football. I was just trying to get my head across and hit the strike zone. Unfortunately, that's the nature of the sport. I never want to do that to anybody."

Rudolph left Baltimore's 26-23 overtime win in a scary scene after Thomas unleashed a vicious hit that drew a 15-yard penalty and chants from the Pittsburgh crowd urging the officials to eject him from the game.

The quarterback suffered a concussion, which paved the way for undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges to take over.

Hodges finished 7-of-9 for 68 yards and led the Steelers to a touchdown and a field goal in the second half after Rudolph exited. Yet it wasn't enough, as Ravens kicker Justin Tucker drilled the game-winning 46-yard field goal in overtime.

"I think it was just like a freak accident," Thomas said. "I think the timing of it, with me going full speed and seeing the play kind of before it happened, I don't be in that situation again, but I can't control it."