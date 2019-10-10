Purdue Bans Students, Faculty from Betting on Boilermakers Athletics

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2019

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 07: A Purdue Boilermakers helmet is seen before the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 7, 2019 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Purdue Board of Trustees voted to ban students and faculty from betting on Boilermakers athletics, according to Trevor Peters of WLFI in Lafayette, Indiana.

Sports betting became legal in Indiana starting Sept. 1. Division I college sports were included in the list of available options on which fans could place wagers.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

