Purdue Bans Students, Faculty from Betting on Boilermakers Athletics

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Purdue Board of Trustees voted to ban students and faculty from betting on Boilermakers athletics, according to Trevor Peters of WLFI in Lafayette, Indiana.

Sports betting became legal in Indiana starting Sept. 1. Division I college sports were included in the list of available options on which fans could place wagers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

