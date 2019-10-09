Clemson's Dabo Swinney: Trevor Lawrence Injury Reports 'People Creating Drama'

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney responded to a report Wednesday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence received an MRI on his shoulder.

"No, I'm not confirming any of that," Swinney told reporters in part, per Clemson Sports Talk.

"And I don't want anybody texting anymore. I had a media guy text me the other night about it. That's private information. That's private information. If I want anybody to know our medical stuff, I'll tell you. We'll put it on the injury report...

"There's nothing wrong with Trevor, and I don't like people creating drama. There's no drama on this team, so what do people want to do? Create drama. It's the most unbelievable thing. There's no drama. There ain't nothing wrong with Trevor. Zero. Nothing. If we did an MRI or we didn't, that ain't nobody's business."

The quotes come after Lawrence told Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated (h/t Matt Connolly of The State) that he suffered a bruised shoulder against Texas A&M on Sept. 7 in a 24-10 win.

Connolly then reported that Lawrence, who has not missed a game this season, received an MRI.

For his part, Lawrence doesn't seem concerned about any shoulder ailment.

"I'm wearing something on my shoulder to try to cover it up so it doesn't get hit again," Lawrence told Williams (h/t Connolly). "But it's not affecting my mechanics or anything. I'm good."

As Connolly noted, any concern about Lawrence's shoulder seems non-existent after he rushed 11 times in his last game against UNC.

Lawrence's numbers have taken a small dip between his freshman and sophomore seasons, with his completion rate (65.2 percent to 61.8 percent) and adjusted yards per pass attempt (9.3 to 7.8) both falling. He's also thrown five interceptions in five games, or one more than he did in 15 games last year.

However, Lawrence has been one of the game's best players since making his debut last season, winning all 20 games he's played.

The Tigers did have one close call this year after sneaking by North Carolina 21-20, but they're still on track to make the College Football Playoff for the fifth straight season barring an upset. As of now, they only have one Top 25 team (No. 19 Wake Forest) on their schedule for the rest of the year.

Clemson, which has started the season 5-0, is currently ranked second in the latest Associated Press poll. The No. 2 Tigers will host Florida State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.