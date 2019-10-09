Karl-Anthony Towns Details Being Asked to Join Basketball League at Equinox Gym

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns told a story via Twitter on Wednesday about someone asking him to play basketball because he was "tall."

Yes, the 7'0" Towns is tall and tried basketball in high school. He was quite successful, getting a scholarship to Kentucky before becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

As a two-time NBA All-Star and third-team All-NBA player this past season, the 23-year-old would've probably given the recreational league team a nice boost if he had agreed. Unfortunately, he's busy preparing for the 2019-20 NBA season.

You have to give the person credit for attempting to find a new teammate, but he might want to try googling first.