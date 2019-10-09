Raiders' Johnathan Abram on Josh Jacobs, Kobe vs. LeBron, Top Quotes of B/R AMA

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Johnathan Abram saw his first season in the NFL come to an end after just one game, but the Oakland Raiders rookie was in good spirits for Wednesday's AMA session with Bleacher Report.

The safety discussed his love for his teammates and coaches as well as the Raiders organization as a whole as part of a wide-ranging set of questions and answers.

Josh Jacobs received the most praise, as Abram said the rookie running back is the best player on the roster.

"That is me in the offensive form," Abram said. "I love that kid."

He also called Jacobs the hardest player to tackle when he was in college.

"And I played against a lot of great backs," he said. "He was a mixture of [Nick] Chubb and Sony [Michel]...and then he never said nothing. I would talk s--t to him and he'd just look at me and smile. So eventually I just stopped talking to him."

The two faced each other twice when Abram was with Mississippi State and Jacobs was at Alabama. The running back totaled 133 rushing yards at 5.1 per carry, adding two touchdowns in a pair of wins.

Abram also made sure to say good things about Gruden when asked.

"The best coach to play for, I don't want to play for anybody else," he said.

On the other hand, he did admit to laughing at his coach's expense during training camp.

"We had this imitator come in and he imitated Jon...he didn't like that. You know when you're in an awkward situation and you can't laugh?"

The 22-year-old discussed other teams as well, noting he grew up a New England Patriots fan and was inspired by players like Tom Brady and Adam Vinatieri. He also noted that he hates the Kansas City Chiefs, currently the only team ahead of the Raiders in the AFC West standings.

Outside of football, Abram was always a fan of Kobe Bryant and said he stopped watching the NBA after the former Los Angeles Lakers star retired.

"He forged me into the person I am today," he said of Bryant.

As for who is better between Kobe and LeBron James, it's really no contest.

"Give me a piece of paper. When you shoot it in the trash...KOBE! Ain't nobody screaming LeBron."

The safety was placed on injured reserve after Week 1 following a rotator cuff tear that will keep him out five to six months. The good news is he'll be able to continue his career next year when the team moves to Las Vegas.

"I'm excited, going to look for houses next week," Abram said about Vegas. "The thing I like is that I don't have to have neighbors right here and there. My wife told my daughter we'd buy her a pony for Christmas."