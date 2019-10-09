Warriors Rumors: GSW Petitioned GM Bob Myers to Keep Marquese Chriss on Roster

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Members of the Golden State Warriors lobbied general manager Bob Myers to free up a roster spot for Marquese Chriss, according to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II.

"The request was simple in scope," Thompson reported of a meeting involving Myers at Chase Center. "Yet, it was also profound, considering it included an important voice in the locker room, considering it was about a player many have given up on. The request? Get Marquese Chriss on this team."

The Warriors added Chriss to their training camp roster Oct. 1. He played 13 minutes before fouling out in Golden State's 123-101 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, finishing with eight points, six rebounds and four assists.

Thompson noted the team would have to make a corresponding move in order to keep the 22-year-old for the regular season. The Warriors are hard-capped, which prevents them from adding more salary.

Chriss told Thompson he'd welcome the opportunity to stay in the Bay Area.

"I think being in this situation is probably the best fit that I've been in and the most comfortable I've felt," he said. "I wasn't looking at it as, 'I'm not on the team.' I'm just looking at it as, 'This is where I want to be at,' so I'm going to show them this is where I should be."

The Warriors would provide Chriss with a level of a stability he hasn't been afforded since entering the NBA in 2016.

Given their internal dysfunction, the Phoenix Suns were probably the worst possible landing spot for Chriss coming out of Washington. Aside from Devin Booker and T.J. Warren, the Suns have been a wasteland in terms of player development.

Chriss might've worked out with the Houston Rockets if given enough time, but they traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in February. Once again, he was stuck on one of the NBA's worst teams.

Through three seasons, the 22-year-old forward is averaging 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from three-point range.

Much in the same way the Warriors helped turn around JaVale McGee's career, they could be what Chriss needs to finally start fulfilling his potential on the court.