Cowboys News: Saints Stole Kellen Moore's Signals by Watching Boise State Film

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2019

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints went deep into the vault to prepare for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

According to NFL Network's Steve Wyche, the team looked at tape from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore when he played quarterback at Boise State.

"They saw some of the hand gestures and some of the things he liked to do at Boise that he's incorporated into the Cowboys offense, and they were able to pick up some tendencies from that," Wyche reported.

The strategy seemed to work, as Dallas was held to 10 points and 257 yards of offense. The team averaged 30.3 points and 501.8 yards in the four other games this season.

Moore is in his first year as an offensive coordinator after serving as quarterbacks coach in 2018 and a backup quarterback for several seasons. Before his pro career, he was a standout at Boise State and finished in the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy voting in three straight years.

However, it seems he might need to find new hand signals.

