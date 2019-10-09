Rex Ryan Wants to Coach Redskins: 'People Are Going to Be Lined Up for This Job'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins are 0-5 and have been trapped in a pit of mediocrity since Dan Snyder became the owner, but Rex Ryan doesn't think the team will have a hard time finding a replacement for Jay Gruden.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take on Monday, Ryan said he'd take the Redskins' coaching job and that "people are going to be lined up for this job" (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith). 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

