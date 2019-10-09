Rex Ryan Wants to Coach Redskins: 'People Are Going to Be Lined Up for This Job'

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins are 0-5 and have been trapped in a pit of mediocrity since Dan Snyder became the owner, but Rex Ryan doesn't think the team will have a hard time finding a replacement for Jay Gruden.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take on Monday, Ryan said he'd take the Redskins' coaching job and that "people are going to be lined up for this job" (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith).

