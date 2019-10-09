Antonio Brown: Patriots 'Still Gotta Pay Me, so Might as Well Let Me Earn It'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 9, 2019

El wide receiver Antonio Brown de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra durante el partido ante los Dolphins de Miami, el domingo 15 de septiembre de 2019, en Miami Gardens, Florid. (AP Foto/Lynne Sladky, archivo)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is using social media to speak about the New England Patriots again.

In a live Instagram video on Wednesday, Brown said of the Patriots (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio): "They still gotta pay me, so might as well let me earn it."

Brown appears to be referencing the grievances he filed against the Patriots and Oakland Raiders. He's attempting to recoup approximately $40 million in unpaid salary, voided guarantees and fines, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted it will be a "major uphill battle" for Brown to get back the full amount, and his case isn't expected to be heard by an arbitrator until the spring.

Brown agreed to a one-year contract with the Patriots on Sept. 7, the same day the Raiders released him. The deal included a $9 million signing bonus and was worth up to $15 million.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon), the deal included offset language that reduced the amount Brown could pursue if he filed a grievance over his voided guarantees.

The Patriots released Brown on Sept. 20 amid multiple allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct, including a lawsuit filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, in which she accused him of rape in May 2018.

Brown has denied the allegations in Taylor's lawsuit. He appeared in one game with the Patriots on Sept. 15 against the Miami Dolphins.

