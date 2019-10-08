Former Iowa RB Derrick Mitchell Jr. Dies in Car Crash at Age 24

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2019

Iowa running back Derrick Mitchell Jr. (32) rushes the ball into the Indiana defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015. Iowa won 35-27. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

Former Iowa Hawkeyes running back Derrick Mitchell Jr. died at the age of 24 after suffering injuries in a car crash. 

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed as much during his Tuesday press conference, per Dargan Southard of Hawk Central (h/t USA Today):

"On a somber note, I think all of us are very sorry to hear about Derrick Mitchell. He was involved in an accident last Friday morning, and we knew that was a tough circumstance. Just a very tough thing, and way, way too young for something like that to happen.

"Feeling and condolences are certainly with his entire family."

Mitchell played for Iowa from 2014 through 2016 and enjoyed his best individual campaign in 2015. He finished with 162 rushing yards, 141 receiving yards and two touchdowns and helped lead the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten Championship Game.

While Iowa lost that conference title game to the Michigan State Spartans, Mitchell was his team’s leading rusher with 24 yards.

Southard noted he left the Hawkeyes in 2017 as a graduate transfer and elected to play for Incarnate Word in the Football Championship Series after initially choosing Texas Tech. He was the Cardinals’ leading rusher in 2017.

Related

    Auburn RB JaTarvious Whitlow Out at Least 1 Month

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Auburn RB JaTarvious Whitlow Out at Least 1 Month

    AuburnUndercover & ITAT
    via AuburnUndercover & ITAT

    Leistikow: Iowa football's four-game revenge tour has a high-stakes opener against Penn State

    Iowa Hawkeyes Football logo
    Iowa Hawkeyes Football

    Leistikow: Iowa football's four-game revenge tour has a high-stakes opener against Penn State

    Chad Leistikow
    via Hawk Central

    Video & Transcript: Kirk Ferentz Penn State Week Press Conference

    Iowa Hawkeyes Football logo
    Iowa Hawkeyes Football

    Video & Transcript: Kirk Ferentz Penn State Week Press Conference

    HawkeyeNation
    via HawkeyeNation

    Iowa football: Geno Stone should be frontrunner for B1G DB of the Year

    Iowa Hawkeyes Football logo
    Iowa Hawkeyes Football

    Iowa football: Geno Stone should be frontrunner for B1G DB of the Year

    Dear Old Gold
    via Dear Old Gold