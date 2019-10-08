Broncos' De'Vante Bausby Says He Was Paralyzed for 30 Minutes After Neck Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2019

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: DeVante Bausby #41 of the Denver Broncos is taken off the field after sustaining an injury during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 06, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Denver Broncos cornerback De'Vante Bausby provided some detail on the injury that knocked him out of Sunday's 20-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bausby was placed on a backboard in the second quarter after an inadvertent helmet-to-helmet hit with teammate Alexander Johnson. The third-year defender told reporters Tuesday he was paralyzed for 30 minutes immediately after the hit.

According to ESPN's Jeff Legwold, Bausby rejoined the team after undergoing multiple tests at a local hospital. Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Monday he'll be out indefinitely with a cervical sprain.

"[Bausby] is doing good," Fangio said. "No timetable on his return yet. He'll definitely miss some time. [I] don't know if it will be the entire rest of the season or not. [With] these [injuries], the first few days and week will kind of tell the story."

Bausby is in his first year with the Broncos after having played for the Chicago Bears in 2016 and Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. He signed with Denver in April after the Alliance of American Football abruptly ceased operations.

In five appearances with the Broncos, Bausby has 13 combined tackles and three passes defended.

