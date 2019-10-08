The Awesome Story of LeBron James Gifting Anthony Davis the No. 23 Lakers Jersey

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Anthony Davis wore the No. 23 at both Kentucky and with the New Orleans Pelicans, but LeBron James also wore the number, and given James' seniority, it was assumed he would keep the number with the two paired on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Instead, while the pair were out to dinner one night this summer, James gifted Davis the number, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. James first handed Davis a card he said was from his wife, welcoming him to Los Angeles. But the card was signed "LeBron James #6."

That's when James pulled out a Lakers jersey:

"From inside the to-go bag the waiter had brought over, James whipped out a gold Lakers jersey with No. 23 stitched in purple numerals.

"'He was like, 'This is yours.'

"Davis figured the gift to be one of James' own jerseys. That was until he turned the jersey around: Across the shoulders, stitched just above the No. 23, was the name 'Davis.'

"'He was like, 'I know you wanted 23,' says Davis. ... 'For him to, in an instant, just say, 'Here. Here's 23. You can have it.' ... It was a cool moment.'"

The only issue? James hadn't met the deadline to officially request a jersey change, and Nike intervened, saying it would lose "tens of millions of dollars in potentially wasted inventory of James No. 23 gear," per McMenamin.

So while it was a grand gesture by James, welcoming Davis to Los Angeles after the Lakers traded for the superstar big man over the summer, that jersey will currently be nothing more than a memento. James will retain his No. 23, at least for one season.

Perhaps next year he'll be allowed to hand over those ceremonial reins.