Anthony Davis: Lakers Felt They Were 'Really, Really Close' to Signing Kawhi

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court during their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 05, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers and their fans aren't quite over Kawhi Leonard choosing the Clippers, in part because they were perhaps close to landing the superstar wing themselves.

As Anthony Davis told Dave McMenamin of ESPN, he called Leonard once during free agency and felt the Lakers had a legitimate shot at signing him:

"I don't really know Kawhi like that—I don't think no one really knows Kawhi like that. But obviously we were hopeful. I definitely thought that it was a possibility that we could get him. ... I'm not going to be a haggling guy. Especially when he came and said he didn't really like the media [attention] and people pressuring him. But I think there was a time where all of us felt like we were really, really close to getting Kawhi."

He added that he and LeBron James were starting to envision the possibilities of that big three.

"I think it [has] always been about the Big Three," Davis says. "We were talking like, 'Man, we get Kawhi, man, this is what we can do. We can do it like this, this, this, this. ...'"

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

