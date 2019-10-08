Anthony Davis: Lakers Felt They Were 'Really, Really Close' to Signing Kawhi

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers and their fans aren't quite over Kawhi Leonard choosing the Clippers, in part because they were perhaps close to landing the superstar wing themselves.

As Anthony Davis told Dave McMenamin of ESPN, he called Leonard once during free agency and felt the Lakers had a legitimate shot at signing him:

"I don't really know Kawhi like that—I don't think no one really knows Kawhi like that. But obviously we were hopeful. I definitely thought that it was a possibility that we could get him. ... I'm not going to be a haggling guy. Especially when he came and said he didn't really like the media [attention] and people pressuring him. But I think there was a time where all of us felt like we were really, really close to getting Kawhi."

He added that he and LeBron James were starting to envision the possibilities of that big three.

"I think it [has] always been about the Big Three," Davis says. "We were talking like, 'Man, we get Kawhi, man, this is what we can do. We can do it like this, this, this, this. ...'"

