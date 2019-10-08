Pistons Owner Says Signing Andre Drummond to New Contract Is 'Top Priority'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores told reporters Monday that re-signing center Andre Drummond is a top priority for the team moving forward.

"We know how dedicated we are to each other," Gores said. "I've said it many times: He's very underrated in a lot of ways for what he does, and culturally he's been so good for this team, just in terms of his attitude, and just watching him really grow up. I met him when he was 18."

Drummond, 26, can become a free agent after the season if he declines his $28.8 million option for 2020-21. It's widely expected he will do so and command a new contract that could reach max or near-max levels. He has already indicated he plans to opt out.

"Yeah, it should be fun. I'm excited. I think I'm the only one that has a big contract coming up for that year," Drummond told reporters of free agency in September.

The upcoming free-agent class is one of the weakest in recent memory, but Drummond's list of potential suitors is not large. Few teams are projected to have the space necessary to sign him to a major contract, though sign-and-trade possibilities are available.

Drummond has averaged a double-double in six of his seven NBA seasons, including marks of 17.3 points and 15.6 rebounds per game in 2018-19. He's twice made the NBA All-Star team and was a third-team All-NBA selection in 2016.

While he's not a building-block talent—especially in the modern NBA—Drummond is a valuable big who has attempted to create a more well-rounded game. He vastly improved his free-throw shooting the last two seasons and has flashed an increased willingness to extend his range. Those shots are yet to fall at a consistent rate, but Drummond's work ethic allows him to project well for when his athleticism begins to wane.

