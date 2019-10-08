Rich Paul: Bucks Would've Made NBA Finals If They Had Anthony Davis over Giannis

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WI - FEBRUARY 25: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks guards against Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans in the first quarter at the Bradley Center on February 25, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Prominent agent Rich Paul said the Milwaukee Bucks would have reached the 2019 NBA Finals over the eventual champion Toronto Raptors if their roster featured Anthony Davis, one of his Klutch Sports Group clients, instead of reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Paul told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that Davis' unique, well-rounded skill set gives him a chance to become one of the best players in NBA history for the Los Angeles Lakers:

"He's just as talented as anyone who's ever played this game. Six-11, makes 3s, blocks shots. I think he's one of the better passing big men in our game. In my opinion, this is what makes him different from Giannis.

"Like, if you put Anthony Davis on that Bucks team last year, they'd be playing in the Finals. He knows how to make guys better. That's not a knock to Giannis, but that's just what [I think]."

Davis and Antetokounmpo are two of the NBA's top 10 players, but suggesting a swap would have pushed the Bucks past the Raptors is a tough sell.

Milwaukee's biggest problem against Toronto was slowing down the tandem of small forward Kawhi Leonard and point guard Kyle Lowry, who combined to average 49 points in the six games.

Meanwhile, the Raptors featured a terrific group of defensive options among their post players with Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, giving them perhaps the best chance of any team in last season's playoffs to at least slow down Davis.

Here's a look at the two superstars' averages during the 2018-19 regular season, with Davis playing for the New Orleans Pelicans before his offseason trade to the Lakers:

  • Giannis: 27.7 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.5 BPG, 1.3 SPG
  • Davis: 25.9 PPG. 12.0 RPG, 3.9 APG, 2.4 BPG, 1.6 SPG

AD did own the advantage in three-point shooting percentage (33.1 to 25.6), but Antetokounmpo ranked higher among all NBA players in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus (fourth to seventh).

So, while both have areas in which they hold an edge over the other, is hard to definitively say the Bucks' outcome would have changed last year with Davis as their cornerstone.

Looking ahead, the Lakers' newest star should have a monster year with LeBron James to attract defensive attention in L.A., which should put him in the race to contend for this season's MVP award.

It also wouldn't be a surprise if the Lakers and Bucks face off in the 2020 NBA Finals.

