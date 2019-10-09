Giants' Saquon Barkley Won't Play TNF vs. Patriots Because of Ankle Injury

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will miss at least one more week due to his ankle injury.

The team announced Wednesday that Barkley is one of four players who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the New England Patriots. Evan Engram (knee), Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Wayne Gallman (concussion) will also be held out.

There was some hope Barkley would be back after being a limited participant in practice Monday and Tuesday, but the Giants decided to err on the side of caution with their star running back.

Barkley has established himself as one of the NFL's most dynamic offensive playmakers since the Giants selected him with the second overall pick in the 2018 draft. He led all players with 2,028 yards from scrimmage last year en route to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The 22-year-old Penn State product was averaging 137 total yards through two weeks before suffering a high-ankle sprain in the G-Men's Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was his first notable health setback since he missed two games with the Nittany Lions because of a lower-leg injury.

Gallman's absence leaves the Giants even more shorthanded against an undefeated Patriots team that leads the NFL in points allowed per game (6.8). Jon Hilliman and fullback Elijhaa Penny will likely be in line to get most of the carries.

Given the lack of depth in the backfield, quarterback Daniel Jones will likely be asked to handle an even bigger workload in Week 6.